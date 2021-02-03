Tolerance.ca
The Dig on Netflix: a refreshingly accurate portrayal of an excavation – according to an archaeologist

By Roberta Gilchrist, Professor of Archaeology, University of Reading
Edith Pretty was convinced that the mounds on her land in Sutton Hoo, Suffolk, held important archaeological secrets. In 1939, on the eve of the second world war, she was proven right as the sumptuous ship burial of an Anglo-Saxon king was uncovered. For a nation on the brink of war and facing its own “dark age”, the Sutton Hoo ship burial was a source of pride and inspiration, equivalent to the tomb of Tutankhamun.

'Family' in South Korea Should Include Same-Sex Couples
