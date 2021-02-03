Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reserve Bank Governor not for turning. No rate hike until unemployment near 4.5%

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
Governor Lowe believes the unemployment rate will need to fall well below 5% before inflation climbs to the point where he needs to jack up rates.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What Kyrgyzstan’s hasty transition to presidential governance says about the state of its democracy
~ Scott Morrison gives Craig Kelly the rounds of the kitchen
~ Ensuring Equitable Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution in South Africa
~ Illegal Transfers of Syrians to Turkey
~ Lebanon: No Justice 6 Months After Blast
~ Australia must vaccinate 200,000 adults a day to meet October target: new modelling
~ ‘Family’ in South Korea Should Include Same-Sex Couples
~ ‘Family’ in South Korea Should Include Same-Sex Couples
~ Two strategic errors in facing Covid-19, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Frontline border workers to be vaccinated first as New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter