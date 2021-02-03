Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Illegal Transfers of Syrians to Turkey

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fighters of the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (also called the Syrian National Army) enter the town of Tal Abyad. © 2019 AP Images (Beirut) – Turkey and the Syrian National Army have arrested and illegally transferred at least 63 Syrian nationals from northeast Syria to Turkey to face trial on serious charges that could lead to life in prison, Human Rights Watch said today. Documents obtained by Human Rights Watch show that the detainees were arrested in Syria and transferred to Turkey in violation of Turkey’s obligations under the Fourth Geneva Convention as…


© Human Rights Watch -


