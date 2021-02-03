Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: No Justice 6 Months After Blast

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A slogan painted on a barrier in front of towering grain silos gutted in the massive August 2020 explosion at the Beirut port that claimed the lives of more than 200 people, December 2, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Hussein Malla (Beirut) – Lebanese authorities have failed in the past six months to deliver any justice for the catastrophic explosion at Beirut’s port on August 4, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. The stalled domestic investigation, riddled with serious due process violations, as well as political leaders’ attempts to stop the investigation reinforce the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ What Kyrgyzstan’s hasty transition to presidential governance says about the state of its democracy
~ Reserve Bank Governor not for turning. No rate hike until unemployment near 4.5%
~ Scott Morrison gives Craig Kelly the rounds of the kitchen
~ Ensuring Equitable Covid-19 Vaccine Distribution in South Africa
~ Illegal Transfers of Syrians to Turkey
~ Australia must vaccinate 200,000 adults a day to meet October target: new modelling
~ ‘Family’ in South Korea Should Include Same-Sex Couples
~ ‘Family’ in South Korea Should Include Same-Sex Couples
~ Two strategic errors in facing Covid-19, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Frontline border workers to be vaccinated first as New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter