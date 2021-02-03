Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Frontline border workers to be vaccinated first as New Zealand approves Pfizer vaccine

By David Murdoch, Dean and Head of Campus, Christchurch, University of Otago
The approval of the first of four COVID-19 vaccines marks the first step in New Zealand's plans for a Pacific-wide immunisation rollout.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


