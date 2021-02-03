Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia must vaccinate 200,000 adults a day to meet October target: new modelling

By Mark Hanly, Research Fellow, UNSW
C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC Principal Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW
Louisa Jorm, Director, Centre for Big Data Research in Health, UNSW
Oisin Fitzgerald, PhD Candidate, UNSW
Timothy Churches, Senior Research Fellow, Health Data Science, UNSW
If R nought was the number on your lips last year, then the statistic du jour this year will be the daily number of vaccinations administered.

This is the key number that will determine when we can stop living under the shadow of COVID, the ongoing sporadic…


