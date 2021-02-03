Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US Takes Steps to Reverse Family Separations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, right, watch as President Joe Biden signs an executive order on immigration in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, February 2, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Evan Vucci When Vladimir, 9, arrived in the United States with his 19-year-old brother, Christian, immigration officials separated the siblings and sent Vladimir to a detention center for unaccompanied children. He wasn’t allowed to speak to family members or the lawyer who took his case. He had never been apart…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


