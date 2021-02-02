Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parenting in a pandemic: How to develop stronger family relationships during COVID-19

By Tina Montreuil, Assistant Professor, Department of Educational and Counselling Psychology, Associate Member, Department of Psychiatry, and Director of Childhood Anxiety and Regulations of Emotions (C.A.R.E.) Research Group, McGill University
Share this article
Growing core coping skills isn't just a matter of learning not to be triggered by children's strong feelings; it's also about creating positive meaningful activities that promote mutual bonding.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What is sustainability accounting? What does ESG mean? We have answers
~ Indigenous child welfare is grounded in community and children's needs
~ Myanmar Military Blocks Internet During Coup
~ Angola: Shooting spree by security forces kills at least 10 protesters
~ By jailing Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin may turn him into an even more potent opposition symbol
~ NZ music’s #MeToo moment is a wake-up call for educators: prepare graduates to challenge and change the industry
~ The Weeknd at the Super Bowl and shanties on TikTok reflect how masculinity is performed in 2021
~ Decoding the music masterpieces: Ravel's Bolero — a sinuous and sexy composition with 'no music in it'
~ Social influencers: new advertising code addresses hyper-sexualisation, but not where it's needed most
~ Do you really need IVF? A new online tool can help you weigh up your options
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter