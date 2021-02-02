Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is sustainability accounting? What does ESG mean? We have answers

By Leanne Keddie, Assistant Professor, Sprott School of Business, Carleton University
To achieve environmental sustainability, we need strong corporate standards that are quantifiably enforced, accountants trained to accurately measure sustainability — and we must all play a role.


