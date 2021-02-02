Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar Military Blocks Internet During Coup

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Myanmar Times newspaper with the headline 'State of Emergency' among other newspapers for sale are seen on display a day after the Myanmar's military detained the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the country's president in a coup.  © (Photo by Aung Kyaw Htet / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) This is not the first time Myanmar’s military leaders have rounded up civilian leaders and taken power. But this time, bad old habits have come with new rights abuses. Myanmar’s military began detaining senior government officials and activists across…


© Human Rights Watch -


