Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Shooting spree by security forces kills at least 10 protesters

Responding to a crackdown by Angolan security forces in which more than 10 protesters were shot and killed since 30 January, in the mining town of Cafunfo, Cuango municipality, Lunda Norte province, Amnesty International and OMUNGA, Angolan Non-Governmental Organization, said:


© Amnesty International -


