Human Rights Observatory

I lived through Hurricane Katrina and helped design the rebuild – floods will always come, but we can build better to prepare

By Elizabeth Mossop, Dean of Design, Architecture and Building, University of Technology Sydney
We can design parks, open space and public infrastructure to hold excess water when flood strikes. That means better control of where floodwater ends up, reducing the risk to lives and property.


© The Conversation -


