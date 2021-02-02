Journal papers, grants, jobs ... as rejections pile up, it's not enough to tell academics to 'suck it up'
By Kelly-Ann Allen, Senior Lecturer, School of Education, Monash University
Gregory Donoghue, Honorary Research Fellow, Melbourne Graduate School of Education, University of Melbourne
John Hattie, Professor, Melbourne Graduate School of Education, University of Melbourne
Saeed Pahlevan Sharif, Associate Professor, Taylor University
Shane Jimerson, Professor of Counseling, Clinical and School Psychology, University of California Santa Barbara
The rejection culture of academia is damaging. Rejections are inevitable, but there are better ways of managing the process that don't leave individuals to bear the whole burden of coping.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 2nd 2021