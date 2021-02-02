Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Court Rules to Jail Navalny

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is pictured in the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, February 2, 2021. © 2021 Moscow City Court via AP A Moscow court ruled today that Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny had violated the terms of his probation and sent him to prison for 3.5 years. The court stated that since he’s already served a year under house arrest in 2014, he’ll have to serve 2 years and 8 months behind bars. While not a surprise, the ruling is monstrously unjust, and he should be immediately freed. In his closing speech in court today Navalny,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ By jailing Alexei Navalny, the Kremlin may turn him into an even more potent opposition symbol
~ NZ music’s #MeToo moment is a wake-up call for educators: prepare graduates to challenge and change the industry
~ The Weeknd at the Super Bowl and shanties on TikTok reflect how masculinity is performed in 2021
~ Decoding the music masterpieces: Ravel's Bolero — a sinuous and sexy composition with 'no music in it'
~ Social influencers: new advertising code addresses hyper-sexualisation, but not where it's needed most
~ Do you really need IVF? A new online tool can help you weigh up your options
~ I lived through Hurricane Katrina and helped design the rebuild – floods will always come, but we can build better to prepare
~ Journal papers, grants, jobs ... as rejections pile up, it's not enough to tell academics to 'suck it up'
~ High street closures: how private equity helps push firms to the brink
~ The incredible journey of the toyi-toyi, southern Africa's protest dance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter