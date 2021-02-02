Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccines: countries have a history of acting selfishly – and when they do, everyone loses out

By Roderick Bailey, Lecturer and Research Fellow in the History of Medicine, University of Oxford
Share this article
According to one recent estimate, more than half of all vaccines against COVID-19 have been reserved for one-seventh of the world’s population. At the time of writing, the UK alone has reportedly secured enough vaccines to give each of its citizens five doses. If orders are met, the EU and US could jab their populations three times over, while Canada would have enough to do so nine times.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ High street closures: how private equity helps push firms to the brink
~ The incredible journey of the toyi-toyi, southern Africa's protest dance
~ Nigeria must rethink responses to women displaced by Boko Haram
~ Presidents who subvert democracies they vowed to protect can hit a brick wall: ask Jacob Zuma
~ Higher quality seeds can help beat Africa’s ‘hunger pandemic’
~ Five charts that reveal how remote working could change the UK
~ Galápagos: we've found out why the islands are blessed with such nutrient-rich waters
~ Why your kids know when you’re trying to put on a brave face
~ How China's public diplomacy is changing under Xi Jinping
~ How China's Belt and Road Initiative is changing cities – and threatening communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter