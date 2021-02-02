Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The incredible journey of the toyi-toyi, southern Africa's protest dance

By Jocelyn Alexander, Professor, University of Oxford
JoAnn McGregor, Professor, University of Sussex
Share this article
South Africa's famous toyi-toyi was adopted from Zimbabwean troops, who learned it in Algeria – showing the interconnected nature of Africa's liberation struggles.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ High street closures: how private equity helps push firms to the brink
~ Nigeria must rethink responses to women displaced by Boko Haram
~ Presidents who subvert democracies they vowed to protect can hit a brick wall: ask Jacob Zuma
~ Higher quality seeds can help beat Africa’s ‘hunger pandemic’
~ Five charts that reveal how remote working could change the UK
~ Galápagos: we've found out why the islands are blessed with such nutrient-rich waters
~ Why your kids know when you’re trying to put on a brave face
~ How China's public diplomacy is changing under Xi Jinping
~ How China's Belt and Road Initiative is changing cities – and threatening communities
~ Paradox lost: wetlands can form in deserts, but we need to find and protect them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter