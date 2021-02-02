Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Presidents who subvert democracies they vowed to protect can hit a brick wall: ask Jacob Zuma

By Roger Southall, Professor of Sociology, University of the Witwatersrand
Share this article
It can be tough when you are a former president in a democracy you have attempted to subvert, especially when that democracy comes back to bite you. Former South African president Jacob Zuma is finding this out the hard way.

Zuma is holed up in his expansive homestead in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, since being ousted from the presidency in February 2018. His leadership of the governing African National Congress (ANC) ended with the election of his nemesis,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ High street closures: how private equity helps push firms to the brink
~ The incredible journey of the toyi-toyi, southern Africa's protest dance
~ Nigeria must rethink responses to women displaced by Boko Haram
~ Higher quality seeds can help beat Africa’s ‘hunger pandemic’
~ Five charts that reveal how remote working could change the UK
~ Galápagos: we've found out why the islands are blessed with such nutrient-rich waters
~ Why your kids know when you’re trying to put on a brave face
~ How China's public diplomacy is changing under Xi Jinping
~ How China's Belt and Road Initiative is changing cities – and threatening communities
~ Paradox lost: wetlands can form in deserts, but we need to find and protect them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter