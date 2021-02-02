Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five charts that reveal how remote working could change the UK

By Jesse Matheson, Senior lecturer, University of Sheffield
Gianni De Fraja, Professor of Economics, University of Nottingham
James Rockey, Senior lecturer, University of Birmingham
Share this article
City centres lying empty because so many people are working from home have received considerable media attention since the pandemic took hold. As the picture of a post-COVID world slowly comes into focus, it seems we…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ High street closures: how private equity helps push firms to the brink
~ The incredible journey of the toyi-toyi, southern Africa's protest dance
~ Nigeria must rethink responses to women displaced by Boko Haram
~ Presidents who subvert democracies they vowed to protect can hit a brick wall: ask Jacob Zuma
~ Higher quality seeds can help beat Africa’s ‘hunger pandemic’
~ Galápagos: we've found out why the islands are blessed with such nutrient-rich waters
~ Why your kids know when you’re trying to put on a brave face
~ How China's public diplomacy is changing under Xi Jinping
~ How China's Belt and Road Initiative is changing cities – and threatening communities
~ Paradox lost: wetlands can form in deserts, but we need to find and protect them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter