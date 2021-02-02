How China's public diplomacy is changing under Xi Jinping
By Yan Wu, Associate Professor in Media and Communications, Swansea University
Richard Thomas, Senior Lecturer, Media and Communication, Swansea University
Joe Biden’s election victory was greeted with cautious optimism by Chinese state media. However, while the English-language Global Times offered friendly greetings to the US president-elect, the daily tabloid paper – a stablemate of the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily – said that China must “keep vigilant and stick to the right path of strengthening self-reliance”.
Referring to Biden as “an old friend”, the paper recalled his 2011 visit to a Beijing restaurant while visiting the country as Barack…
