Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How China's public diplomacy is changing under Xi Jinping

By Yan Wu, Associate Professor in Media and Communications, Swansea University
Richard Thomas, Senior Lecturer, Media and Communication, Swansea University
Share this article
Joe Biden’s election victory was greeted with cautious optimism by Chinese state media. However, while the English-language Global Times offered friendly greetings to the US president-elect, the daily tabloid paper – a stablemate of the Chinese Communist Party’s People’s Daily – said that China must “keep vigilant and stick to the right path of strengthening self-reliance”.

Referring to Biden as “an old friend”, the paper recalled his 2011 visit to a Beijing restaurant while visiting the country as Barack…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ High street closures: how private equity helps push firms to the brink
~ The incredible journey of the toyi-toyi, southern Africa's protest dance
~ Nigeria must rethink responses to women displaced by Boko Haram
~ Presidents who subvert democracies they vowed to protect can hit a brick wall: ask Jacob Zuma
~ Higher quality seeds can help beat Africa’s ‘hunger pandemic’
~ Five charts that reveal how remote working could change the UK
~ Galápagos: we've found out why the islands are blessed with such nutrient-rich waters
~ Why your kids know when you’re trying to put on a brave face
~ How China's Belt and Road Initiative is changing cities – and threatening communities
~ Paradox lost: wetlands can form in deserts, but we need to find and protect them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter