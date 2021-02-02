Tolerance.ca
Paradox lost: wetlands can form in deserts, but we need to find and protect them

By Stephen Tooth, Professor of Physical Geography, Aberystwyth University
Peyton Lisenby, Assistant Professor of Geosciences, Midwestern State University
Timothy J. Ralph, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Sciences, Macquarie University
Once dismissed as dank and bug-infested backwaters – good only for draining and destroying to make farmland – the world’s wetlands may finally be having their moment in the sun. In the UK, the government is expected to nominate a vast expanse of blanket bogs in the far north of Scotland as a world heritage site. They might not sound attractive to some people, but these bogs are among the world’s biggest stores of carbon, they provide abundant…


