Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indian Authorities Lash Out at Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People attend a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, January 29, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Manish Swarup The government of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presiding over a dangerous regression in free speech rights in pursuit of its Hindu nationalist agenda. Peaceful activists protesting against discriminatory citizenship policies, or calling for the protection of long marginalized Dalit and Adivasi communities, already face politically motivated charges.  Now farmers, many of them Sikh, who have…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ High street closures: how private equity helps push firms to the brink
~ The incredible journey of the toyi-toyi, southern Africa's protest dance
~ Nigeria must rethink responses to women displaced by Boko Haram
~ Presidents who subvert democracies they vowed to protect can hit a brick wall: ask Jacob Zuma
~ Higher quality seeds can help beat Africa’s ‘hunger pandemic’
~ Five charts that reveal how remote working could change the UK
~ Galápagos: we've found out why the islands are blessed with such nutrient-rich waters
~ Why your kids know when you’re trying to put on a brave face
~ How China's public diplomacy is changing under Xi Jinping
~ How China's Belt and Road Initiative is changing cities – and threatening communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter