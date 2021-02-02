Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

#HoldTheLine coalition sounds alarm over escalating legal harassment of Maria Ressa

By rebeccaj
NewsAhead of another cluster of court proceedings against Rappler founder and CEO Maria Ressa, the #HoldTheLine coalition calls for an end to the escalating and incessant campaign of legal harassment against her in the Philippines. This week alone, Ressa is required to appear in court in the Philippines on three separate dates. On 3 February, she will appear in connection with four tax charges.


© Reporters without borders -


