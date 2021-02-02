No, you are not addicted to your digital device, but you may have a habit you want to break
By Ian A. Anderson, Ph.D. Student, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Wendy Wood, Provost Professor of Psychology and Business, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
People often worry about whether they may be addicted to digital devices, but addiction to a substance is far different from the habitual behavior that typically underlies digital usage.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 2nd 2021