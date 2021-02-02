Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No, you are not addicted to your digital device, but you may have a habit you want to break

By Ian A. Anderson, Ph.D. Student, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Wendy Wood, Provost Professor of Psychology and Business, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
People often worry about whether they may be addicted to digital devices, but addiction to a substance is far different from the habitual behavior that typically underlies digital usage.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


