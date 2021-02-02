Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How food banks help Americans who have trouble getting enough to eat

By David Himmelgreen, Professor of Anthropology, University of South Florida
Jacquelyn Heuer, Ph.D. Candidate in Anthropology and Public Health Education, University of South Florida
The number of people assisted by food banks had been growing over the two decades before the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, these nonprofits are facing even more demand.


© The Conversation -


