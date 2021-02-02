Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joint statement in support of Erol Önderoğlu, facing 14 years in prison

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsOn the eve of the start of the trial of RSF’s Turkey representative, Erol Önderoğlu, who is facing a possible 14-year prison sentence, 17 press freedom and human rights NGOs have issued a joint statement in support of this journalist and staunch defender of the right to inform in Turkey. The below-named freedom of expression, human rights and journalists' organisations  denounce the judicial persecution of journalists in Turkey, and especially the journalist


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ How to help your children with maths you don't understand
~ 3 ways Black people say their white co-workers and managers can support them and be an antidote to systemic racism
~ Strong political institutions can uphold democracy, even if people can't agree on politics
~ No, you are not addicted to your digital device, but you may have a habit you want to break
~ Coronavirus variants, viral mutation and COVID-19 vaccines: The science you need to understand
~ How Connecticut's schools have managed to maintain lunch distribution for kids who need it most during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ How food banks help Americans who have trouble getting enough to eat
~ What is food insecurity?
~ The Biden administration can eliminate food insecurity in the United States – here's how
~ How to tell if your dog is a genius
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter