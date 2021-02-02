Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Craig Kelly set to face preselection reckoning – without prime ministerial protection

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Craig Kelly has had his neck saved by two prime ministers: Malcolm Turnbull before the 2016 election and Scott Morrison prior to the last one. It's unlikely anyone will step in for him a third time.


© The Conversation -


