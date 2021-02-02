Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus: why is Portugal being hit so hard?

By Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow in Global Health, University of Southampton
Good news about COVID vaccines has been in abundance in the past few weeks. In the meantime, though, the pandemic continues to accelerate globally, with Europe accounting for 34% of new cases worldwide. One country in particular has been hit hard: Portugal.

Looking at the last two weeks’ data, Portugal has both the highest case rate (16,829 per million people) and death…


