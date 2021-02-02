Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Perth is the latest city to suffer a COVID quarantine breach. Why does this keep happening?

By Michael Toole, Professor of International Health, Burnet Institute
With no national standard, casually employed staff, a lack of PPE and a refusal to account for aerosol transmission, infections such as the one that prompted Perth's lockdown will keep happening.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


