Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Google's and Facebook’s loud appeal to users over the news media bargaining code shows a lack of political power

By James Meese, Research fellow, RMIT University
It may have seemed the platforms were taking a confident stance by appealing to Australian users directly. But really, it was a delayed and panic-based reaction.


