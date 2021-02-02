Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Killer Robots: Survey Shows Opposition Remains Strong

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Campaign to Stop Killer Robots press briefing at the United Nations in New York in October 2019. © 2019 Ari Beser (Washington, DC) – More than three in five people responding to a new online survey in 28 countries oppose using weapons systems, commonly called “killer robots,” that select and attack targets without further human intervention, Human Rights Watch said today. The survey, conducted in December 2020 by the market research company Ipsos, was commissioned by the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots, which Human Rights Watch co-founded. Sixty-two percent of respondents…


