Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Journalists Covering Farmer Protests Charged

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Farmers protest against three new farm laws in Ghazipur on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border, January 30, 2021.  © 2021 Pradeep Gaur / SOPA Images/Sipa USA (Sipa via AP Images) (New York) – Eight journalists who covered the farmer protests in India and violence in Delhi on January 26, 2021 are facing baseless criminal charges, Human Rights Watch said today. The Indian authorities should drop the charges, which include sedition, promoting communal disharmony, and making statements prejudicial to national integration. “The Indian authorities’ response to protests…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


