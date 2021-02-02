Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to cut emissions from transport: ban fossil fuel cars, electrify transport and get people walking and cycling

By Robert McLachlan, Professor in Applied Mathematics, Massey University
Share this article
Emissions from road transport in New Zealand have doubled since 1990, and the Climate Change Commission recommends sweeping changes to switch to electric transport options.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ South Sudan: Rampant abusive surveillance by NSS instils climate of fear
~ Should Aussies stranded overseas go to the United Nations for help to get home?
~ The Reserve Bank could still go negative
~ Indonesia's decision to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged 18-59 years old questionable
~ Biden Should Defend the Right to Call for a Boycott
~ Myanmar: Military Coup Kills Fragile Democracy
~ How online markets are helping local stores survive COVID-19
~ 'School choice' policies are associated with increased separation of students by social class
~ How can I get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what you need to know and which state strategies are working
~ Why Canada doesn't know how many COVID-19 cases are linked to travel
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter