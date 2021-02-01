Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia's decision to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination to citizens aged 18-59 years old questionable

By Bimandra Djaafara, PhD student in infectious disease epidemiology, Imperial College London
Fahrin Ramadan Andiwijaya, Research Assistant at Faculty of Medicine, Universitas Mataram. MSc Public Health Student, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Fiona Verisqa, PhD candidate in Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering, UCL
Ihsan Fadilah, NIHR Fellow, Department of Biostatistics and Health Informatics, King's College London
Kartika Saraswati, DPhil student in Clinical Medicine, University of Oxford
Nursidah Abdullah, MSc Student, Public Health and Health Promotion, Swansea University
Rizka Maulida, PhD Student, Centre for Diet and Activity Research (CEDAR) MRC Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge
By prioritising vaccination for the elderly, Indonesia may optimally reduce the hospital burden and COVID-19 deaths amid a limited vaccine supply during the first vaccination phase.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


