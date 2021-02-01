Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Military Coup Kills Fragile Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Soldiers at a blockaded road to Myanmar’s parliament in Naypyidaw during the February 1, 2021 coup. © 2021 Reuters (New York) – Governments worldwide should together demand that the Myanmar military respect the results of recent national elections and relinquish power, Human Rights Watch said today. Military authorities are holding dozens of activists and National League for Democracy (NLD) officials incommunicado, raising concerns about their possible mistreatment in custody. On February 1, 2021, the Myanmar military arrested the civilian leaders of the national…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


