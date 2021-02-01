'School choice' policies are associated with increased separation of students by social class
By Louis Volante, Professor of Education, Brock University
Dominic Wyse, Professor of Education, UCL
Gabriel Gutiérrez, Postdoctoral research fellow, London School of Economics and Political Science
Letting parents choose which school their child attends positions parents as consumers, and often diverts students and funding away from public schools.
- Monday, February 1st 2021