Why Canada doesn't know how many COVID-19 cases are linked to travel
By Kelley Lee, Professor of Global Health Policy, Canada Research Chair in Global Health Governance, Simon Fraser University
Anne-Marie Nicol, Associate Professor, Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University
Recently announced travel restrictions are intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 variants. However, we need to do a better job of tracking arrivals into the country.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 1st 2021