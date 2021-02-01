Cybersecurity risks and how to manage them
By Caroline Baylon, Security Research and Innovation Lead, AXA and Research Affiliate, Centre for the Study of Existential Risk, University of Cambridge
David Rios Insua, Member of the ICMAT, AXA-ICMAT Chair in Adversarial Risk Analysis and Member of the Spanish Royal Academy of Sciences, AXA Fonds pour la Recherche
The Sunburst attack uncovered in December 2020 illustrates the magnitude of the cybersecurity challenge. Hackers were able to breach some of the United States’ top government agencies as well as those of other organisations around the world by compromising updates from one of their software suppliers, SolarWinds. Organisations might make use of hundreds if not thousands of third-party…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 1st 2021