Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Detained woman journalist pressured by interrogator, harassed by prison staff

By alexandraek
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call for the release of Solafa Magdy, a detained Egyptian journalist who is being subjected to psychological pressure during interrogation and repeatedly harassed by prison staff, and whose health has worsened significantly. She needs urgent medical treatment that is unavailable in prison, RSF said.Magdy’s lawyers submitted a report to the judicial authorities on 30 January listing all the abuses to which she has been subjected by various persons linked to the prison administ


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


