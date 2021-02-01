The Correctional Service of Canada's goat plans won't help inmates
By Amy Fitzgerald, Professor, Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminology, University of Windsor
Amanda Wilson, Assistant Professor, Social Innovation, Université Saint-Paul / Saint Paul University
Reopening prison farms is a great opportunity for Correctional Service of Canada to become a leader in innovative rehabilitation and reintegration. But a goat dairy operation isn't the way.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 1st 2021