Human Rights Observatory

Pasha 95: Key questions answered on the results of the Novavax vaccine trials

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
The Novavax vaccine is the first that provides objective scientific evidence that it can protect people against the variant virus circulating in South Africa.


© The Conversation -


