Human Rights Observatory

Results from Novavax vaccine trials in the UK and South Africa differ: why, and does it matter?

By Shabir A. Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology and Director of the SAMRC Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytical Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
The results indicate that the vaccine efficacy in the UK was 89% for individuals who received at least two doses of vaccine. In South Africa, the vaccine efficacy was 60% in people without HIV.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


