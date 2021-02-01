Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why ocean pollution is a clear danger to human health

By Jacqueline McGlade, Professor of Natural Prosperity, Sustainable Development and Knowledge Systems, UCL
Philip Landrigan, Professor and Director, Global Public Health Program and Global Pollution Observatory, Schiller Institute for Integrated Science and Society, Boston College
Share this article
Ocean pollution is widespread, worsening, and poses a clear and present danger to human health and wellbeing. But the extent of this danger has not been widely comprehended – until now. Our recent study provides the first comprehensive assessment of the impacts of ocean pollution on human health.

Ocean pollution is a complex mixture of toxic metals, plastics, manufactured chemicals, petroleum, urban and industrial wastes, pesticides, fertilisers, pharmaceutical chemicals, agricultural runoff,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Alzheimer's disease: obesity may worsen its effects – new research
~ Touchscreens may make toddlers more distractible – new three-year study
~ ‘Welcoming’ European welfare states are forcing refugees through mazes of harmful rules
~ Happiness: why learning, not rewards, may be the key – new research
~ India farmers' protests: internet shutdown highlights Modi's record of stifling digital dissent
~ People become less likely to contribute to a virtual public good like Wikipedia or Waze if they know many others are already doing it
~ Could a human enter a black hole to study it?
~ Why rituals are important survival tools during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Israel faces legal – and practical – obligations for including Palestinians in vaccine success
~ RSF demands police protection for Indian journalist receiving death threats
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter