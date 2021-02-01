Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People become less likely to contribute to a virtual public good like Wikipedia or Waze if they know many others are already doing it

By Anjana Susarla, Omura-Saxena Professor of Responsible AI, Michigan State University
Research suggests apps could be designed in ways so that the 'bystander effect' doesn't kick in and demotivate people from contributing to public goods.


