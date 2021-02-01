Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF demands police protection for Indian journalist receiving death threats

By DBastard
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Indian security services to make every effort to protect Neha Dixit, a Delhi-based freelance journalist who – after an attempted break-in at her home on the evening of 25 January – revealed that she has been subjected to an extremely targeted campaign of threats for months.Two days after the attempted break-in, which might otherwise have seemed relatively trivial, Neha Dixit revealed on Twitter that she has been getting threatening phone calls for the past fiv


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Alzheimer's disease: obesity may worsen its effects – new research
~ Why ocean pollution is a clear danger to human health
~ Touchscreens may make toddlers more distractible – new three-year study
~ ‘Welcoming’ European welfare states are forcing refugees through mazes of harmful rules
~ Happiness: why learning, not rewards, may be the key – new research
~ India farmers' protests: internet shutdown highlights Modi's record of stifling digital dissent
~ People become less likely to contribute to a virtual public good like Wikipedia or Waze if they know many others are already doing it
~ Could a human enter a black hole to study it?
~ Why rituals are important survival tools during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Israel faces legal – and practical – obligations for including Palestinians in vaccine success
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter