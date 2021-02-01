Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Now Scott Morrison's 'preference' is for net zero emissions by 2050

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Scott Morrison has taken another, albeit very small, step towards endorsing a target of net zero emissions by 2050.

He told the National Press Club on Monday: “Our goal is to reach net zero emissions as soon as possible, and preferably by 2050”.

This follows his previous wording of wanting net zero “as quickly as possible”.

It remains unclear whether the baby steps will lead to his embracing the 2050 target later this year. But he’d almost certainly like to do so – it would undoubtedly smooth the way with the Biden administration as well as putting Australia…


