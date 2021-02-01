Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Artificial intelligence must not be allowed to replace the imperfection of human empathy

By Arshin Adib-Moghaddam, Professor in Global Thought and Comparative Philosophies, SOAS, University of London
Share this article
At the heart of the development of AI appears to be a search for perfection. And it could be just as dangerous to humanity as the one that came from philosophical and pseudoscientific ideas of the 19th and early 20th centuries and led to the horrors of colonialism, world war and the Holocaust. Instead of a human ruling “master race”, we could end up with a machine one.

If this seems extreme, consider the anti-human perfectionism that is already central to the labour market. Here, AI technology is the next step in the premise of maximum productivity that replaced individual craftmanship…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Alzheimer's disease: obesity may worsen its effects – new research
~ Why ocean pollution is a clear danger to human health
~ Touchscreens may make toddlers more distractible – new three-year study
~ ‘Welcoming’ European welfare states are forcing refugees through mazes of harmful rules
~ Happiness: why learning, not rewards, may be the key – new research
~ India farmers' protests: internet shutdown highlights Modi's record of stifling digital dissent
~ People become less likely to contribute to a virtual public good like Wikipedia or Waze if they know many others are already doing it
~ Could a human enter a black hole to study it?
~ Why rituals are important survival tools during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Israel faces legal – and practical – obligations for including Palestinians in vaccine success
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter