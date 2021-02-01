Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Justice Under Attack

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at a campaign rally in Homagama, on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, November 13, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena (Geneva) – Sri Lanka’s government is aggressively attacking efforts to hold officials to account for past grave abuses, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 93-page report, “Open Wounds and Mounting Dangers: Blocking Accountability for Grave Abuses in Sri Lanka,” examines efforts by the government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to thwart justice in seven prominent human rights cases.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Alzheimer's disease: obesity may worsen its effects – new research
~ Why ocean pollution is a clear danger to human health
~ Touchscreens may make toddlers more distractible – new three-year study
~ ‘Welcoming’ European welfare states are forcing refugees through mazes of harmful rules
~ Happiness: why learning, not rewards, may be the key – new research
~ India farmers' protests: internet shutdown highlights Modi's record of stifling digital dissent
~ People become less likely to contribute to a virtual public good like Wikipedia or Waze if they know many others are already doing it
~ Could a human enter a black hole to study it?
~ Why rituals are important survival tools during the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Israel faces legal – and practical – obligations for including Palestinians in vaccine success
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter