Human Rights Observatory

Wakey wakey: a history of alarm clocks and the mechanics of time

By Matthew S. Champion, Senior Research Fellow in Medieval Studies, Australian Catholic University
It’s the time of year when we Australians start returning to our normal rhythms. The first beats of the day are often the dreaded beeps of the alarm clock or a digital symphony from a bedside phone.

These modern electronic alarms are just the latest in a long sequence of methods used to wake us from sleep: from the watchmen on ancient city walls waiting for the dawn to more recent clocks on wheels that have to be chased to stop ringing.…


© The Conversation -


