Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polls say Labor and Coalition in a 50-50 tie, Trump set to be acquitted by US Senate

By Adrian Beaumont, Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Melbourne
The first Newspoll of 2021 has the major parties tied at 50-50 on two-party preferred, a one-point gain for Labor since the final 2020 Newspoll in late November. The poll


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


