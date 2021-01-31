Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millennials are not the only 'burnout generation' (just ask the rest of us)

By Steven David Hitchcock, Lecturer, University of Sydney
Share this article
In her new book, Can’t Even, American journalist Anne Helen Peterson writes of how Millennials have become “the burnout generation”.

[It’s] feeling that you’ve hit the wall exhaustion-wise, but then have to scale the wall and just keep going. There’s no catharsis, no lasting rest, just this background hum of exhaustion.

The book, recently released…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ My favourite detective: Claire DeWitt's personal loss and blackout hours make her weirdly compelling
~ Doctors must now prescribe drugs using their chemical name, not brand names. That's good news for patients
~ Remote learning didn't affect most NSW primary students in our study academically. But well-being suffered
~ Navalny returns to Russia and brings anti-Putin politics with him
~ We analysed almost 500,000 police reports of domestic violence. Mental health was an issue
~ Social bubbles always burst — from COVID-19 to the past 10,000 years
~ How COVID-19 could transform non-profit organizations
~ Older caregivers struggling with extra burdens of home care during COVID-19
~ The looming health-care crisis: A shortage of health workers would be disastrous
~ What Biden's presidency means for Canada-U.S. agri-food trade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter